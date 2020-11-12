Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   13 November

LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 11-11-20

LONDON, NOVEMBER 12, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 11 November:

The price of aluminum down by 1.55% to $1900.00, copper price down by 2.31% to $6882.00, lead price down by 1.18% to $1836.00, nickel price down by 1.03% to $15753.00, tin price down by 1.14% to $18235.00, zinc price down by 1.59% to $2634.50, molybdenum price up by 0.55% to $19952.00, cobalt price stood at $32835.00, “Armenpress” reports.

