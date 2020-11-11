Director of news and poitical programmes at Yerkir Media TV taken to NSS
YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 11, ARMENPRESS. ARF member, director of news and poitical programmes at Yerkir Media TV Gegham Manukyan was taken to the Police, after which was taken to the National Security Service, ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the Armenian Revolutionary Federation.
Representative of ARF Supreme Body Ishkhan Saghatelyan has also been invited to the NSS.
