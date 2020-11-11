Artsakh President's spox. calls on residents of Kashatagh and Shahumyan not to hurry to leave homes

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 11, ARMENPRESS. Vahram Poghosyan, spokesperson of the President of Artsakh, asked the residents of Kashatagh and Shahumyan regions of Artsakh not to hurry to take away their property from their homes, ARMENPRESS reports Poghosyan wrote on his Facebook page.

''The issues of territorial concessions and deadlines for that have not been discussed with the leadership of Artsakh yet. When these discussions take place and there are relevant clarifications, the Government of Artsakh will issue a relevant statement'', Poghosyan wrote.