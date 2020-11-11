Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   13 November

MoD Armenia denies information of some high ranking officers submitting resignation letters

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 11, ARMENPRESS. Spokesperson of the Defense Ministry of Armenia Shushan Stepanyan denies the information that some high ranking officers have submitted resignation letters, Stepanyan told ARMENPRESS.

''That information does not correspond to the reality'', she said.

Some media outlets spread information that allegedly some high ranking officers have submitted resignation letters. Earlier today, the Defense Ministry denied the information that Commander of 3rd Army Corps, Major-General Grigory Khachaturov has submitted resignation letter.





