Representative of ARF Supreme Body Ishkhan Saghatelyan invited to NSS, says another party member

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 11, ARMENPRESS. Member of the Armenian Revolutionary Federation Bagrat Yesayan informed about inviting representative of ARF Supreme Body Ishkhan Saghatelyan to the National Security Service of Armenia, ARMENPRESS reports, Yesayan wrote on his Facebook page.

He added that Saghatelyan decided to visit NSS on his own.

The NSS press service presented no comments about the information to the injury of ARMENPRESS.