Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   13 November

Special Investigation Service files criminal case for illegal rallies

Special Investigation Service files criminal case for illegal rallies

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 11, ARMENPRESS. The Special Investigation Service of Armenia has filed a criminal case for organizing rallies against the law by high-ranking officials and others.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the Special Investigation Service, preliminary investigation is underway.





https://zen.yandex.ru/id/5dee07a31e8e3f00ae3051c1


youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
settings Page Configuration