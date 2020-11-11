President Sarkissian meets with Catholicos of All Armenians

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 11, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian met with Catholicos of All Armenians Karekin II on November 11.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the President's Office, the President and the Catholicos exchanged views on the situation in the country and the ways to overcome it.

The interlocutors also referred to the trilateral declaration on the Karabakh conflict settlement. It was mentioned that it raised serious concerns among the people. In this context, the preservation of stability in the country was emphasized.