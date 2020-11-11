We will not allow criminal elements to usurp power - Chief of Staff to the Prime Minister

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 11, ARMENPRESS. Chief of Staff to the Prime Minister of Armenia Eduard Aghajanyan assured that the information that has been published by the Prime Minister and other officials so far about Nagorno Karabakh is the maximum that can be publicized at this moment, ARMENPRESS reports Aghajanyan wrote on his Facebook page, noting that anyone, including their political team, must be ready to assume their share of responsibility.

''But everyone should be confident that no detail over this process will be hidden from the public. It's ruled out. At the same time, anyone, including our political team, must be ready to assume their share of responsibility. We will not allow criminal elements to usurp power and will use all legal tools to reach that goal'', he said.