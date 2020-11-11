Artur Vanetsyan invited to National Security Service

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 11, ARMENPRESS. President of ''Motherland'' Party, former Director of the National Security Service Artur Vanetsyan has been invited to the National Security Service on November 11, ARMENPRESS reports ARF member Gegham Manukyan said during the rally of the parliamentary and extra-parliamentary opposition forces.

''A while ago Artur Vanetsyan was invited to the National Security Service. He will head there now and will soon return'', Manukyan said.

17 opposition parties have organized a rally, saying they will present their option to overcome the situation resulted by the war.