Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 11-11-20

YEREVAN, 11 NOVEMBER, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 11 November, USD exchange rate up by 0.63 drams to 494.76 drams. EUR exchange rate up by 0.10 drams to 583.47 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate up by 0.02 drams to 6.50 drams. GBP exchange rate up by 1.18 drams to 656.10 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price up by 219.16 drams to 29884.3 drams. Silver price down by 13.96 drams to 384.87 drams. Platinum price up by 81.16 drams to 13839 drams.