Armenian PM’s spokesperson denies reports on sending letter by Pashinyan to NATO chief

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 11, ARMENPRESS. Spokesperson of the Armenian prime minister Mane Gevorgyan denies the reports according to which Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has sent a letter to NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg.

“A photo is being spread on the internet which allegedly shows the PM’s letter addressed to NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg. No such “letter” has ever existed, it’s fake”, the spokesperson said on Facebook.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan