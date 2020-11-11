Opposition Bright Armenia faction initiates petition on convening emergency session of Parliament

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 11, ARMENPRESS. Opposition Bright Armenia faction of the Parliament has initiated a petition proposing to convene an emergency session, faction head Edmon Marukyan said on Facebook.

“Dear citizens, I would like to inform that the Bright Armenia faction has initiated a petition, with the proposal to convene an emergency session of the Parliament during which the current situation and ways to get out of it, as well as the legality of the statement signed by the leaders of Armenia, Azerbaijan and Russia on November 9 will be discussed based on the agenda presented by us”, Marukyan said.

He added that petition requires signatures of 33 lawmakers according to the Constitution of Armenia.

17 political parties in Armenia have organized a tally today in protest of the document signed by PM Pashinyan relating to the settlement of the Nagorno Karabakh conflict.

During the rally member of the opposition Prosperous Armenia faction Naira Zohrabyan informed that they are initiating a process of convening an emergency session.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan