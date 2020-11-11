Prosperous Armenia Party lawmakers enter parliament to launch emergency session

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 11, ARMENPRESS. Opposition Prosperous Armenia Party lawmakers are entering the parliament building to launch the process of convening an emergency session seeking to dismiss Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, Prosperous Armenia Party lawmaker Naira Zohrabyan said.

Prosperous Armenia is among the 17 political parties who have organized a mass rally in protest of the conditions of the Karabakh armistice signed by Pashinyan.

“We are now entering the National Assembly building and we are starting the process of convening an emergency session. We are waiting for our colleagues from the Bright Armenia party, dear My Step bloc lawmakers we are waiting for you in parliament,” Zohrabyan said.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan