President Sarkissian meets with Republic party chairman Aram Sargsyan

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 11, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian had a meeting with the Republic party president Aram Sargsyan, the Presidential Office told Armenpress.

The meeting sides discussed the document signed over the Nagorno Karabakh conflict and its provisions, as well as the current situation in the country.

Aram Sargsyan presented his party’s approaches on the aforementioned document and the current situation.

Armen Sarkissian and Aram Sargsyan highlighted the importance of maintaining stability and national unity in the country.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan