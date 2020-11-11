Russia to open trade mission in Syria in 2020 

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 11, ARMENPRESS. The Russian government will establish a trade mission in Syria this year. Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin signed a relevant decree on November 10, reports TASS.

“The trade representation of the Russian Federation in the Syrian Arab Republic to be established in 2020 in the city of Damascus”, the decree reads.

The Russian Ministry of Industry and Trade is tasked to approve the structure and the staff list of the trade mission.