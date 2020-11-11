Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   13 November

41 detained protesters released

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 11, ARMENPRESS. 41 detained protesters have already been released, police told ARMENPRESS.

A total of 129 protesters were detained from Freedom Square in Yerevan where an anti-government rally was organized calling for the resignation of Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan.

Police warned the organizers of the rally that gatherings are banned under the martial law.

