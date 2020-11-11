Armenian Defense Minister holds meeting with Russian peacekeeping mission commander

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 11, ARMENPRESS. Armenian Minister of Defense Davit Tonoyan held a meeting on November 11 with Lt. General Rustam Muradov, the Commander of the Russian peacekeeping contingent deployed to supervise the armistice in the Nagorno Karabakh conflict zone, the defense ministry said in a news release.

Tonoyan thanked Lt. General Muradov for the rapid formation and deployment of the peacekeeping mission and expressed readiness to provide comprehensive support during the mission.

The implementation and organization of the peacekeeping unit’s mission were discussed.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan