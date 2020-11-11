79 protesters detained in Yerevan

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 11, ARMENPRESS. 79 protesters have been detained by police at an anti-government rally in Freedom Square, Yerevan, the police press service told ARMENPRESS.

“As of 13:30, 79 people were detained by police.”

Police are demanding the demonstrators to disperse because the active martial law doesn’t allow public gatherings.

The demonstration is organized by 17 political parties, including parliamentary and non parliamentary ones, calling for the resignation of the Armenian Prime Minister because of the Karabakh armistice conditions.

