Armenian President continues political consultations with parliamentary, extra-parliamentary forces

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 11, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian continues holding political consultations with parliamentary and extra-parliamentary forces, the Presidential Office told Armenpress.

On November 11 President Sarkissian received One Armenia party chairman Artur Ghazinyan and member of the political council Vladimir Martirosyan.

The meeting participants exchanged views on the current situation in the country, as well as discussed the document signed by the leaders of Armenia, Russia and Azerbaijan on the settlement of the Karabakh conflict.

One Armenia party representatives expressed concern over the ongoing situation, as well as presented their views and approaches.

At the meeting the officials highlighted the importance of maintaining domestic political stability, public solidarity and unity in the country.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan