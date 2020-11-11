Gagik Tsarukyan detained by National Security Service

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 11, ARMENPRESS. Opposition leader Gagik Tsarukyan, the head of the Prosperous Armenia Party, is being detained by the National Security Service.

Prosperous Armenia Party lawmaker Iveta Tonoyan told reporters in central Yerevan during a rally that Tsarukyan is being taken to the NSS headquarters. “We don’t know the charges, we don’t know why he is being taken there,” she said.

Dozens of protesters are detained amid an anti-government rally in central Yerevan.

The rally is organized by 17 political parties demanding the resignation of the Pashinyan administration over the conditions of the Karabakh armistice.

“Dear citizens, during the active martial law in Armenia, organizing or participating in rallies and strikes is banned,” police said, demanding the demonstrators to stop the rally and disperse.

The parties who called for the rally include the Republican Party of Armenia, Prosperous Armenia Party, the ARF, Fatherland, National Security, Freedom, National Agenda, National Democratic Union, National Consent, Alliance Progressive Centrists, Democratic Alternative, Yerkir Tsirani, Solidarity, Democratic Liberal Union of Armenia, Christian-Democratic Union, One Armenia, and Constitutional Rights Union.

