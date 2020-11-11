German newspaper editor says tough situation of Armenians of Karabakh is also a result of EU policy

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 11, ARMENPRESS. Peter Steiniger, editor-columnist of the German newspaper Neues Deutschland, says the current tough situation of Armenians of Nagorno Karabakh is also a result of the European Union’s policy.

In his article Peter Steiniger said the EU supported Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, by keeping to sell weapons to him which was used by Azerbaijan.

“The difficult situation of Armenians of Karabakh is also a result of EU’s policy, which supported Erdogan, as its profitable villain, by keeping to sell weapons to him”, the German columnist wrote.

He said “Armenia lost the uneven battle for Nagorno Karabakh which was imposed on the country by Azerbaijan’s leader Aliyev through a war aggression”. Peter Steiniger added that now “Russia is trying to again freeze the conflict with altered geography”.

“Baku receives a large price of pie. Aliyev ventured to strike the tiny “Republic of Artsakh” as Moscow made it clear that its assistance to the Armenian allies will end in the borders of the mother country. Russians didn’t take the risk of getting involved in the war in the south wing with NATO representative Turkey. It’s not in vain that Turkish President Erdogan has been given a carte blanche by the US to set fire in the region”, the German editor says.

He states that “the war has been ideologically motivated for Azerbaijan and the Great Ottoman Empire”.

“The triumph of victory strengthens Aliyev’s positions. All sides helped him to succeed in the deal”, Peter Steiniger wrote.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan