Citing active martial law, police warns against rallies

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 11, ARMENPRESS. The national police force of Armenia issued a statement warning the political parties against their planned rally on November 11. The police cited the active martial law in the country, noting that organizing or participating in assemblies and public events is banned. “We are urging you to refrain from organizing or participating in gatherings and public events,” the law enforcement agency said.

17 political parties, including parliamentary and non-parliamentary ones, made a statement calling for a rally in Yerevan on November 11 demanding the resignation of the Pashinyan administration over the Karabakh armistice conditions.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan