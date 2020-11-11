COVID-19 Armenia: 1861 new cases

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 11, ARMENPRESS. 1861 new cases of COVID-19 were recorded over the last 24 hours, the Armenian healthcare authorities said. The cumulative total number of confirmed cases reached 110687.

4226 tests were conducted in 24 hours.

1501 recoveries over the past day brought the total number of recovered patients to 68336, the National Center for Disease Control and Prevention said.

27 patients died from COVID-19 complications, bringing the total death toll to 1636. This number doesn’t include the deaths of 419 other individuals (7 in the last 24 hours) infected with the virus who died from other pre-existing illnesses, according to authorities.

The number of active cases as of November 11, 11:00 stood at 40157.

