Russian peacekeepers move to area of operations in Nagorno Karabakh

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 11, ARMENPRESS. The Russian peacekeepers sent to observe the armistice in Nagorno Karabakh are moving to their positions, TASS reported citing the Russian Defense Ministry.

"The military columns will have to travel more than 250 kilometers and deploy a peacekeeping contingent with the deployment of Russian observation posts along the contact line in Nagorno-Karabakh and along the Lachinsky corridor," TASS quoted the defense ministry as saying.

It was reported earlier that Russian Ilyushin Il-76 military transport aircraft have already delivered more than 400 Russian peacekeepers to Armenia.

"At present, twenty Il-76 military transport aircraft with commanding officers of the Russian peacekeeping forces and military personnel of the 15th peacekeeping brigade have landed in the Republic of Armenia. The military transport aircraft have delivered more than 400 military personnel, armored personnel carriers, armored vehicles and communications devices," the ministry said.

A total of 1,960 servicemen, 90 armored personnel carriers, 380 units of car and special equipment will be deployed.

