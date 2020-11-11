Gasoline price declined 14.4% in Armenia in one year

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 11, ARMENPRESS. The prices of gasoline and diesel fuel in Armenia have decreased by 14.4% and 20.9% respectively in October 2020 compared to October 2019, according to the data released by the Statistical Committee.

In October 2020, compared to September, 0.5% and 0.8% increase in price of gasoline and diesel fuel was registered in the Republic.

Editing by Aneta Harutyunyan