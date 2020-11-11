Gasoline price declined 14.4% in Armenia in one year
YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 11, ARMENPRESS. The prices of gasoline and diesel fuel in Armenia have decreased by 14.4% and 20.9% respectively in October 2020 compared to October 2019, according to the data released by the Statistical Committee.
In October 2020, compared to September, 0.5% and 0.8% increase in price of gasoline and diesel fuel was registered in the Republic.
Editing by Aneta Harutyunyan
- 11.12-21:46 Russian peacekeepers arrive in Stepanakert
- 11.12-21:02 Declaration on ending war cannot be considered comprehensive settlement of NK conflict – FM
- 11.12-20:22 Sweden to continue supporting efforts for a lasting settlement of NK conflict
- 11.12-20:04 Rally organized by 17 opposition parties ends, some protesters have been arrested
- 11.12-18:47 Representatives of 17 opposition parties to make statement at Republic Square
- 11.12-18:18 PM Pashinyan meets with parliamentary ''My step'' block
- 11.12-18:07 Participants of opposition rally march to NSS building
- 11.12-17:36 No plans to change Minsk Group Co-Chairmanship format – Lavrov
- 11.12-17:29 Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 12-11-20
- 11.12-17:28 Asian Stocks up - 12-11-20
- 11.12-16:39 Lavrov presents details over future of Karabakh status
- 11.12-15:58 Russia to rotate its peacekeepers in Karabakh at least twice a year
- 11.12-15:28 All sides will benefit if Karabakh armistice terms are implemented, says Lavrov
- 11.12-15:16 International recognition of Artsakh becoming an absolute priority – Pashinyan
- 11.12-14:59 President Sarkissian holds meeting with ruling My Step faction lawmakers
- 11.12-14:56 Putin’s annual news conference to have ‘unusual format’ with some direct line features — Kremlin
- 11.12-14:53 Pashinyan calls rumors on handing over Meghri as “absolute nonsense”
- 11.12-14:49 Canada continues to support Armenian people, says Foreign Minister
- 11.12-14:22 President Sarkissian holds meeting with National Agenda party members
- 11.12-14:11 No Turkish peacekeepers to be sent to Nagorno Karabakh — Lavrov
- 11.12-13:58 Armenian PM addresses the nation
- 11.12-13:46 Armenian President hosts Baroness Caroline Cox
- 11.12-13:08 US Senator says Turkey’s Erdogan made a mockery of OSCE Minsk process
- 11.12-12:23 Ukraine’s President hospitalized due to COVID-19
- 11.12-11:50 President Sarkissian holds meeting with PM Pashinyan to “discuss the situation in the country”
01:57, 11.10.2020
Viewed 13381 times Armenian, Russian, Azerbaijani leaders sign declaration on stopping war
00:51, 11.06.2020
Viewed 6661 times Russian Foreign Ministry surprised at Aliyev’s emotional response to Lavrov’s announcement
20:12, 11.08.2020
Viewed 6119 times Artsrun Hovhannisyan thinks tomorrow battle for Shushi will be over – DEVELOPING
13:18, 11.10.2020
Viewed 4862 times Official text of Nagorno Karabakh armistice
10:52, 11.09.2020
Viewed 4708 times Battle for Shushi continues, Azeri forces lose upper hand