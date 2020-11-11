LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 10-11-20

LONDON, NOVEMBER 11, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 10 November:

The price of aluminum up by 1.37% to $1930.00, copper price up by 1.42% to $7045.00, lead price up by 0.19% to $1858.00, nickel price up by 2.27% to $15917.00, tin price up by 0.35% to $18445.00, zinc price up by 2.02% to $2677.00, molybdenum price up by 1.13% to $19842.00, cobalt price stood at $32835.00, “Armenpress” reports.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.