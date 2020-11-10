Georgian PM salutes ceasefire establishment in NK conflict zone

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 10, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan held a telephone conversation with the Georgian PM Giorgi Gakharia.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the Office of the PM, the Prime Ministers discussed the situation in the region. Nikol Pashinyan informed his colleague about the recent developments. The Georgian side saluted the establishment of ceasefire in Nagorno Karabakh.