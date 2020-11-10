Declaration on ending the war was signed with consideraton of future risks and threats – Deputy PM

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 10, ARMENPRESS. Deputy Prime Minister of Armenia Tigran Avinyan emphasizes that PM Pashinyan signed the declaration on ending the war in Nagorno Karabakh based on the discussions with the Chief of General Staff of the Armed Forces, Defense Minister, heads of other bodies in charge, considering the risks and threats of future developments, ARMENPRESS reports Pashinyan told Public TV.

''The declaration agreed between the Armenian PM and the presidents of Russia and Azerbaijan was signed for one simple reason and I will not refer to our military and diplomatic problems of the last 30 years for describing that reason. I will start from the point when the war started. On September 27, when the enemy started bombing the entire front line, martial law was declared in Armenia and the PM clearly recorded at the parliament that he is offered one option based on the documents of previous negotiations – return of 7 regions without preconditions. I think that proposal was denied by the three parliamentary factions. We chose the path of the war. the way to fight with dignity. And I want to record that during the 40 and more days that Armenian army heroically fought against disproportionate, incomparable forces. There was no where in the front line with relatively calm situation, there has been no 100 square meter territory that was not bombed'', Avinyan said.

According to him, the situation gradually led to a point where Stepanakert was already under risk, which would lead to other problems in other parts of the front line. This was a painful and forced decision for the PM. ''We have to understand that it was not only Azerbaijan that the Armenian army was resisting. It was the Turkish command staff, it was the terrorists and uncountable armored vehicles that fell on Artsakh'', Tigran Avinyan said.