President Sarkissian initiates consultations with parliamentary and extra-parliamentary forces

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 10, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian met with ARF Bureau member Armen Rustamyan and member of ARF Supreme Council Artsvik Minasyan in the sidelines of the consultations with political forces of Armenia.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the President's Office, during the meeting the sides referred to the situation in the country, particularly the declaration signed between the Presidents of Armenia, Russia and Azerbaijan and its provisions.

Considering the current leadership as the main responsible for the situation, the ARF representatives expressed their concerns over the existing risks and presented their vision on overcoming the situation.

It was emphasized that a national consensus is necessary for the settlement of Karabakh conflict, as an issue of national importance.

President Sarkissian emphasized the importance of stability, public solidarity and unity in the country.