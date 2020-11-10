Russian President salutes adoption of declaration on ending war by Armenia, Azerbaijan

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 10, ARMENPRESS. Russian President Vladimir Putin saluted the adoption of the declaration on ending the war in Nagorno Karabakh between Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan and president of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, ARMENPRESS reports, citing TASS, Putin said at the summit of Shanghai cooperation organization.

''Indeed, for solving such complicated conflicts, it's necessary to find compromises, and for that the courage of the decision-makers is necessary. For that reason all you should support Armenian PM Mr. Pashinyan and Azerbaijani president Mr. Aliyev in their determination for a peaceful development of the situation in the region and establishment of lasting relations between the Armenian and Azerbaijani peoples'', Putin said.

The Armenian, Russian and Azerbaijani leaders signed a declaration on ending the war from 01:00. According to that declaration it's mentioned that exchange of war prisoners, other captives and bodies of victims will take place among other provisions.