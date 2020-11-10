Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 10-11-20

YEREVAN, 10 NOVEMBER, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 10 November, USD exchange rate up by 0.38 drams to 494.13 drams. EUR exchange rate down by 2.86 drams to 583.37 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate up by 0.08 drams to 6.48 drams. GBP exchange rate up by 6.82 drams to 654.92 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price down by 1,143.95 drams to 29665.14 drams. Silver price down by 10.41 drams to 398.83 drams. Platinum price down by 703.77 drams to 13757.84 drams.