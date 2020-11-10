‘New era starts in Caucasus’ – Georgian President on end of war in Karabakh

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 10, ARMENPRESS. President of Georgia Salome Zourabichvili has commented on the agreement reached over cessation of war in Nagorno Karabakh, stating that “a new ear starts in the Caucasus”.

“A new era starts in the Caucasus. I congratulate our friends Armenia and Azerbaijan for ending a tragic war and thank all the facilitators. My sympathy to the families of the victims. Peace and stability have no alternative! We launch together a new chapter of cooperation”, the Georgian President said on Twitter.

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a statement on a full ceasefire and cessation of all military actions in the Nagorno Karabakh conflict zone since 01:00 Yerevan Time on November 10.

Editing by Aneta Harutyunyan