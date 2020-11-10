Armenian President meets with French Ambassador

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 10, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian met today with French Ambassador to Armenia Jonathan Lacôte, the Presidential Office told Armenpress.

The officials discussed the statement signed by the Armenian Prime Minister, the Russian and Azerbaijani Presidents on ceasefire and cessation of all military actions in the Nagorno Karabakh conflict zone.

President Sarkissian once again stated that the settlement of the Karabakh conflict is a matter of pan-national importance, which can be solved only based on a pan-national consensus.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan