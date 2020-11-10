Russia hopes Karabakh statement will be honored by all parties – Zakharova

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 10, ARMENPRESS. Moscow is adamant the joint statement by Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Russian President Vladimir Putin on the full cessation of hostilities in Nagorno Karabakh must be complied with by all signatories, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told the television broadcaster RTVI in an interview, reports TASS.

“This document has the status of a statement. We proceed from the assumption it must be complied with by all signatories. Their signatures are a hard fact”, she said.

She warned against speculations about various scenarios of how this agreement may fail to be implemented.

“Let’s talk about what is to be done to make it a reality. And a great deal is being done with an eye to that”, Zakharova said, adding that the agreement was a result of consensus and all signatories agreed it was crucial to implement it.

As for the peacekeepers, Zakharova said it has been discussed a month ago, also at the October 9-10 meeting of the Armenian, Russian and Azerbaijani foreign ministers.

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a statement on a full ceasefire and cessation of all military actions in the Nagorno Karabakh conflict zone since 01:00 Yerevan Time on November 10.