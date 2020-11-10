ICRC ready to start exchange process of POWs, says timetables depend on agreements of sides

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 10, ARMENPRESS. The International Committee of Red Cross (ICRC), as a mediator, is ready to start the process of exchanging prisoners of war, hostages, other detained persons and bodies of the dead, the Armenian and Azerbaijani sides are aware of the readiness of the Committee, but when the process will start, depends on the agreements, Communications Program Manager at ICRC Armenia Office Zara Amatuni told Armenpress.

“There is the readiness, the sides are aware of, but everything depends on the agreements to be reached on this matter. The sides also need to apply to us on this issue”, she said.

Amatuni assured that during this whole period the ICRC has been in touch with and held discussions with a two-sided status. Since September 27 the Committee has expressed its readiness every day. “As we are a mediator, we are not involved in the political decisions. Of course, most of our decisions are in the hands of the sides. We, as a neutral humanitarian organization, are here to help the process to be carried out with humanitarian standards, to remind that it is a duty. Of course, the timetables of political decisions and others are agreed at the initiative of the sides, but with our participation as a mediator”, she said, assuring that they are in constant touch with the sides on different matters.

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a statement on a full ceasefire and cessation of all military actions in the Nagorno Karabakh conflict zone since 01:00 Yerevan Time on November 10.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan