CSTO expresses deep concern over downing Russian Mi-24 helicopter  

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 9, ARMENPRESS. The CSTO has expressed serious concerns over the destruction of the Mi-24 Russian helicopter by the Azerbaijani armed forces, ARMENPRESS reports, citing Ria Novosti, press secretary of the CSTO Vladimir Zaynetdinov said.

The press secretary of the organization expressed regret for that the escalation of the NK conflict has led to sad consequences.

''We express our serious concern for the incident. We offer condolences to relatives and friends of the victims. We should wait for the results of the investigation to find out where the shooting was from'', Zaynetdinov said.