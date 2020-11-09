Artsakh's Defense Army resolutely defends Shushi – military

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 9, ARMENPRESS. Representative of the Defense Army of Artsakh Suren Sarumyan emphasizes that during the last 3-4 days the Azerbaijani side has focused on Shushi. According to him, during this period fierce clashes to place. The Defense Army units defended and continue to defend one of Artsakh's symbols, ancient citadel Shushi and are resolutely ready to carry out their military task with honor, ARMENPRESS reports Sarumyan said in a press conference.

''During the day the adversary continued attacks against Shsuhi. The attacking units have been detected, targeted, inflicting heavy losses on them. I want to note that in that section 2 Azerbaijani servicemen have been captured'', Sarumyan said.

According to him, military operations still continue in Shushi direction. Sarumyan said that military operations assume some confidentiality. ‘'For that reason sometimes it's unreasonable to even talk about territorial gains. Anyway, we have nothing to hide from our people, please trust official information and follow only official sources'', he said.

Sarumyan assured that the army will be able to crush the adversary. ''The troops are in high combat mood. The soldiers spiritually strong and will protect their motherland to the end'', the Defense Army representative said.

He added that the Azerbaijani side carried out military operations also in other sections of the front line. ''Our troops have taken control of more favorable positions in some parts. During the day 1 tank, 4 vehicles and 8 UAVs have been destroyed by the Defense Army’', Sarumyan said, adding that in the south-western direction Artsakh's troops were able to capture 1 tank and artillery means.