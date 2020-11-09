Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   9 November

Fierce battles for Shushi continue, two Azerbaijani servicemen captured

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 9, ARMENPRESS. The Artsakh Defense Army units continue fierce battles for Shushi, Armenian defense ministry’s spokesperson Shushan Stepanyan said on Facebook. “Defense Army units continue fierce battles for Shushi. Fire strikes are being delivered on the adversary’s groups. Two Azerbaijani servicemen were captured”, she said.





