Russian helicopter crashed and exploded in Armenia’s Ararat region, allegedly shot from Nakhichevan

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 9, ARMENPRESS. The crisis management center of Ararat Province of Armenia received an alarm call that a Russian helicopter has crashed and exploded in a gorge between Yeraskh and Paruyr Sevak villages, ARMENPRESS was informed from the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Armenia.

A source told Sputnik Armenia that the Russian helicopter was supposedly downed from Nakhichevan, an Autonomous Republic of Azerbaijan.