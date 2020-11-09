Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 09-11-20

YEREVAN, 9 NOVEMBER, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 9 November, USD exchange rate up by 0.01 drams to 493.75 drams. EUR exchange rate up by 1.05 drams to 586.23 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate up by 0.04 drams to 6.40 drams. GBP exchange rate down by 0.58 drams to 648.10 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price up by 37.93 drams to 30809.09 drams. Silver price up by 19.21 drams to 409.24 drams. Platinum price up by 222.54 drams to 14461.61 drams.