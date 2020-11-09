Azeri offensive at village of Karmir Shuka thwarted by Artsakh Defense Army, 3 UAVs shot down

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 9, ARMENPRESS. The Azerbaijani offensive in the direction of the village of Karmir Shuka has been thwarted by the Defense Army of Artsakh, the Armenian Defense Ministry spokesperson Shushan Stepanyan said.

“The enemy offensive launched at 14:20 in the direction of Karmir Shuka has been thwarted. Fighting continues in the south-eastern direction,” she said, adding that the Artsakh military have shot down 3 Azeri UAVs in between 12:10-14:50.

