‘Many reporters can prove: You are lying!” BILD's eyewitness of Azeri war crimes tells Aliyev

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 9, ARMENPRESS. Reporter Paul Ronzheimer of the German BILD reacted to Azerbaijani president Ilham Aliyev’s absurd claims alleging that the Azeri bombardments of peaceful settlements in Artsakh – witnessed by the BBC and Human Rights Watch, among others, is “fake news”.

Ronzheimer himself was in Artsakh and saw the Azeri shelling of civilian areas.

“Not only BBC knows that the President is telling lies, once again. We were on the ground for two weeks, saw shelling of civilian areas almost every day and every night. @azpresident, there are many many reporters who can prove: You are lying!” the reporter tweeted.

