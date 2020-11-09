Catholicos Garegin II offers prayers for “guardians of fortress-town Shushi”

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 9, ARMENPRESS. Catholicos Garegin II of the Armenian Apostolic Church has offered prayers for the Armenian troops defending the town of Shushi in Artsakh.

“I pray for the guardians of our historic fortress-town Shushi, asking the Almighty God to keep the Armenian might powerful for victory and eternal peace,” the Catholicos said.

