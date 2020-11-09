Russia makes efforts for settlement of NK conflict – Kremlin spokesperson

MOSCOW, NOVEMBER 9, ARMENPRESS. Russia makes all possible efforts for the settlement of the Nagorno Karabakh conflict through political-diplomatic means, Russian presidential spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said.

Peskov bypassed the question relating to Turkey’s proposal on creating a working group over the NK conflict. CNN Turk was the first to report about the proposal. “On Saturday we announced the themes which were discussed during the telephone conversation of Putin and Erdogan. I have nothing to add to that statement. The Karabakh conflict has been discussed”, he said.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan