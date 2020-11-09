Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   9 November

Azeri attempts to attack Martuni, Martakert, Taghavard and elsewhere are thwarted

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 9, ARMENPRESS. The Azerbaijani military’s attempts to attack Martuni, Martakert, Taghavard and other areas are thwarted, Armenian Defense Ministry official Lt. Colonel Artsrun Hovhannisyan said.

“Besides Shushi, the battles taking place in other directions are also important. The enemy’s attempts to attack have failed in the Martuni direction, Martakert direction, Taghavard and elsewhere. The battles in all parts are extremely important,” Hovhannisyan said.

