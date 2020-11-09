Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   9 November

Artsakh artillery takes out Azeri assault team near Karintak village

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 9, ARMENPRESS. The Artsakh Defense Army is taking countermeasures to take out an Azerbaijani assault team in the direction of Karintak village.

Armenian Defense Ministry spokesperson Lt. Colonel Artsrun Hovhannisyan said the Azeri forces are being hit with artillery strikes.

“The enemy has major losses,” the Lt. Colonel said, adding that they will release a video soon.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan

 




