Armenia to receive 50,000 coronavirus detecting antigen tests

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 9, ARMENPRESS. Armenia will receive 50,000 new antigen tests which detect presence of coronavirus in human organism faster than the PCR tests, Minister of Healthcare Arsen Torosyan said during the joint session of the parliamentary standing committees today.

“I want to announce news which will probably lead to decrease in prices of PCR tests, it’s about the import of new type of antigen tests to Armenia. These tests detect the virus faster and will more likely lead to change in the structure of the market, and people, as well as medical centers will start using them. This trend exists in the world, and we will soon get 50,000 such tests. These tests will be made for free”, the minister said.

Torosyan added that currently the world is passing from PCR tests to antigen tests.

Reporting by Norayr Shoghikyan; Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan