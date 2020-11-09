Armenia Ombudsman introduces Azerbaijani atrocities to Baroness Caroline Cox

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 9, ARMENPRESS. Human Rights Defender of Armenia Arman Tatoyan received today the delegation led by Baroness Caroline Cox, the Ombudsman’s Office told Armenpress.

The delegation included deputy director of the HART charity organization led by Baroness Cox and two journalists.

Ombudsman Tatoyan introduced the delegation on the war crimes committed by the Azerbaijani forces against the peaceful civilians of Armenia and Artsakh, which are based on the fact-finding activities of the Ombudsman’s Office. He also presented the murders and damages registered in Armenia’s Gegharkunik and Syunik provinces.

“The Azerbaijani attacks are accompanied by hate speech against Armenians on the internet. Our studies show that the videos of Armenian captives and the photos of Armenian casualties are spread on the internet, becoming a topic of deepening hate speech and joy”, the Ombudsman said, stating that the final goal of Azerbaijan is the ethnic cleansing in Artsakh.

The delegation members were introduced on the atrocities of the Azerbaijani side with concrete proofs, including the consequences of use of weapons of mass destruction containing chemical elements in Artsakh, over which, he said, the Ombudsmen of Armenia and Artsakh have published a joint report.

Baroness Caroline Cox thanked for introducing the situation in Artsakh and Armenia and wished to visit Artsakh if possible to get acquainted with the situation. The Ombudsman expressed readiness to personally accompany the delegation if they get a permit.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan