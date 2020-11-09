Armenia confirms 1042 new cases of COVID-19

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 9, ARMENPRESS. 1042 new cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) have been confirmed in Armenia in the past one day, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 107,466, Minister of Healthcare Arsen Torosyan said at the joint session of the parliamentary standing committees.

“Today we have 1042 new cases out of 2358 tests conducted in the past one day. The total number of confirmed cases has reached 107,466, which, of course, is very high. We have 21 new death cases, the death toll has reached 1580”, the minister said.

Reporting by Norayr Shoghikyan; Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan