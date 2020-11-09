Artsakh military death toll reaches 1221
STEPANAKERT, NOVEMBER 9, ARMENPRESS. The Artsakh Defense Ministry reported 44 additional casualties, bringing the total military death toll to 1221.
Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan
