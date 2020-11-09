Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   9 November

Artsakh military death toll reaches 1221

Artsakh military death toll reaches 1221

STEPANAKERT, NOVEMBER 9, ARMENPRESS. The Artsakh Defense Ministry reported 44 additional casualties, bringing the total military death toll to 1221.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan

 





https://zen.yandex.ru/id/5dee07a31e8e3f00ae3051c1


youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
settings Page Configuration